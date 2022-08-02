Recap: Sequans Communications Q2 Earnings

Sequans Communications SQNS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sequans Communications beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $1.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sequans Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.08
|-0.19
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|13.82M
|13.69M
|12.33M
|13.56M
|Revenue Actual
|13.89M
|13.81M
|11.89M
|12.86M
To track all earnings releases for Sequans Communications visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.