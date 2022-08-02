ñol

Recap: Atkore Q3 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 2, 2022 6:41 AM | 1 min read

 

Atkore ATKR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atkore beat estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $6.07 versus an estimate of $5.22.

Revenue was up $208.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.64 which was followed by a 4.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atkore's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 3.75 3.56 3.84 3.07
EPS Actual 5.39 4.58 4.39 3.96
Revenue Estimate 800.90M 768.52M 839.38M 722.78M
Revenue Actual 982.57M 840.80M 923.73M 853.66M

To track all earnings releases for Atkore visit their earnings calendar here.

