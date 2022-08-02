Recap: Atkore Q3 Earnings

Atkore ATKR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Atkore beat estimated earnings by 16.28%, reporting an EPS of $6.07 versus an estimate of $5.22.
Revenue was up $208.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.64 which was followed by a 4.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atkore's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.75
|3.56
|3.84
|3.07
|EPS Actual
|5.39
|4.58
|4.39
|3.96
|Revenue Estimate
|800.90M
|768.52M
|839.38M
|722.78M
|Revenue Actual
|982.57M
|840.80M
|923.73M
|853.66M
