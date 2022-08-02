Recap: Huntsman Q2 Earnings

Huntsman HUN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huntsman beat estimated earnings by 12.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was up $338.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huntsman's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.03
|0.91
|0.93
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|0.95
|1.08
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|2.29B
|2.17B
|2.03B
|1.86B
|Revenue Actual
|2.39B
|2.31B
|2.29B
|2.02B
