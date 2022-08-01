Recap: CVR Energy Q2 Earnings

CVR Energy CVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
CVR Energy beat estimated earnings by 13.95%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.15.
Revenue was up $1.36 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CVR Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.06
|-0.12
|-0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|-0.20
|-0.24
|-0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|1.85B
|1.89B
|1.73B
|1.41B
|Revenue Actual
|2.37B
|2.11B
|1.88B
|1.78B
