Recap: DBV Technologies Q2 Earnings

DBV Technologies DBVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DBV Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.31.

Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DBV Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.54 -0.50 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.25 -0.22 -0.28 Revenue Estimate 1.64M 2.21M 3.44M 3.18M Revenue Actual 2.55M 2.93M 1.32M 0

