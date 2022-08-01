Recap: DBV Technologies Q2 Earnings

DBV Technologies DBVT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DBV Technologies missed estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.31.
Revenue was up $1.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DBV Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.54
|-0.50
|-0.57
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.25
|-0.22
|-0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|1.64M
|2.21M
|3.44M
|3.18M
|Revenue Actual
|2.55M
|2.93M
|1.32M
|0
To track all earnings releases for DBV Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.