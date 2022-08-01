Encompass Health: Q2 Earnings Insights

Encompass Health EHC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Encompass Health missed estimated earnings by 8.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was up $43.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Encompass Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.92
|1.05
|1.06
|0.98
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.97
|1.03
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.31B
|1.31B
|1.26B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.32B
|1.28B
|1.29B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Encompass Health management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.77 and $2.91 per share.
