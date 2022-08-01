- Travelcenters of America Inc TA reported second-quarter revenue growth of 67.9% year-over-year to $3.08 billion, beating the consensus of $2.96 billion.
- Adjusted EPS was $4.34, beating the consensus of $1.44.
- Operating income increased by 89.3% Y/Y to $94.23 million, and the margin was 3.1%, up by 35 bps.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 66.9%Y/Y to $122.75 million, and the margin was 4% flat compared to 2Q21.
- Total fuel sales volume declined by 1.6% Y/Y, and Fuel gross margin per gallon increased by 58.7% Y/Y.
- Nonfuel gross margin percentage contracted by 40 bps to 60%.
- TA's capital expenditures for FY22 are expected to be in the range of $175 million to $200 million.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $565.1 million and availability under TA's revolving credit facility of $185.4 million for total liquidity of $750.6 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Jonathan M. Pertchik, TA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Investing in growth remains a key pillar in our transformation plan, with a focus on site refreshes, technology improvements and network expansion. We continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire high quality travel centers, with two full service travel centers and a truck service location added during the second quarter and a third full-service travel center location added in early July."
- Price Action: TA shares are trading higher by 9.54% at $46.50 during the post-market session on Monday.
