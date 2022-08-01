Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Insights

Boise Cascade BCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boise Cascade beat estimated earnings by 16.31%, reporting an EPS of $5.49 versus an estimate of $4.72.

Revenue was down $165.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11 which was followed by a 6.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 6.50 2.35 2.04 4.34 EPS Actual 7.61 4.26 2.31 7.62 Revenue Estimate 2.19B 1.58B 1.65B 1.99B Revenue Actual 2.33B 1.78B 1.88B 2.44B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.