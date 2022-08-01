Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Insights

Boise Cascade BCC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Boise Cascade beat estimated earnings by 16.31%, reporting an EPS of $5.49 versus an estimate of $4.72.
Revenue was down $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.11 which was followed by a 6.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.50
|2.35
|2.04
|4.34
|EPS Actual
|7.61
|4.26
|2.31
|7.62
|Revenue Estimate
|2.19B
|1.58B
|1.65B
|1.99B
|Revenue Actual
|2.33B
|1.78B
|1.88B
|2.44B
To track all earnings releases for Boise Cascade visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings