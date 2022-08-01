CF Industries Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

CF Industries Holdings CF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CF Industries Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.14%, reporting an EPS of $6.19 versus an estimate of $6.12.
Revenue was up $1.80 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CF Industries Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.35
|3.51
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|4.21
|3.27
|1.02
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|2.59B
|2.59B
|1.38B
|1.61B
|Revenue Actual
|2.87B
|2.54B
|1.36B
|1.59B
