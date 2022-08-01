Credit Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Insights

Credit Acceptance CACC reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Credit Acceptance beat estimated earnings by 7.99%, reporting an EPS of $13.92 versus an estimate of $12.89.
Revenue was down $14.30 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.39 which was followed by a 20.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Credit Acceptance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|12.37
|12.69
|12.02
|9.50
|EPS Actual
|13.76
|14.26
|13.84
|13.71
|Revenue Estimate
|443.42M
|459.36M
|461.37M
|454.30M
|Revenue Actual
|455.70M
|463.20M
|470.10M
|471.70M
