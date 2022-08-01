Recap: Insperity Q2 Earnings

Insperity NSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Insperity beat estimated earnings by 17.17%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.99.
Revenue was up $247.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insperity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|0.74
|0.86
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|1.99
|0.34
|0.89
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|1.54B
|1.24B
|1.18B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.58B
|1.29B
|1.21B
|1.19B
To track all earnings releases for Insperity visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings