Recap: Comstock Res Q2 Earnings

Comstock Res CRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comstock Res beat estimated earnings by 9.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $517.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comstock Res's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.47
|0.36
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.51
|0.37
|0.34
|0.22
|Revenue Estimate
|411.80M
|497.05M
|404.05M
|311.94M
|Revenue Actual
|524.84M
|655.38M
|511.18M
|343.69M
