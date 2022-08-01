Recap: Comstock Res Q2 Earnings

Comstock Res CRK reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comstock Res beat estimated earnings by 9.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.0 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $517.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comstock Res's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.47 0.36 0.16 EPS Actual 0.51 0.37 0.34 0.22 Revenue Estimate 411.80M 497.05M 404.05M 311.94M Revenue Actual 524.84M 655.38M 511.18M 343.69M

