Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sterling Infrastructure's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.42
|0.37
|0.60
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.47
|0.72
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|373.90M
|337.60M
|402.70M
|397.15M
|Revenue Actual
|410.32M
|401.33M
|463.45M
|401.67M
To track all earnings releases for Sterling Infrastructure visit their earnings calendar here.
