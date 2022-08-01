Recap: Sterling Infrastructure Q2 Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure STRL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sterling Infrastructure beat estimated earnings by 16.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $108.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sterling Infrastructure's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.37 0.60 0.52 EPS Actual 0.64 0.47 0.72 0.69 Revenue Estimate 373.90M 337.60M 402.70M 397.15M Revenue Actual 410.32M 401.33M 463.45M 401.67M

