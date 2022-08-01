Recap: Addus HomeCare Q2 Earnings

Addus HomeCare ADUS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Addus HomeCare missed estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $19.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Addus HomeCare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.92
|0.89
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.97
|0.91
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|227.33M
|226.22M
|225.77M
|216.83M
|Revenue Actual
|226.63M
|224.64M
|216.66M
|217.89M
