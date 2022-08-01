Recap: Addus HomeCare Q2 Earnings

Addus HomeCare ADUS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Addus HomeCare missed estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $19.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Addus HomeCare's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.92 0.89 0.89 EPS Actual 0.77 0.97 0.91 0.90 Revenue Estimate 227.33M 226.22M 225.77M 216.83M Revenue Actual 226.63M 224.64M 216.66M 217.89M

To track all earnings releases for Addus HomeCare visit their earnings calendar here.

