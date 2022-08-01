Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Devon Energy DVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 02:32 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Devon Energy beat estimated earnings by 9.28%, reporting an EPS of $2.59 versus an estimate of $2.37.
Revenue was up $3.21 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 10.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Devon Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.75
|1.24
|0.92
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.39
|1.08
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|3.81B
|3.76B
|3.21B
|2.29B
|Revenue Actual
|3.81B
|4.27B
|3.47B
|2.42B
