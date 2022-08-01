Ceragon Networks Misses Q2 Due To Supply Chain, Semiconductor Crisis; Reiterates Outlook

by

reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3.1% year-on-year to $70.7 million, missing the consensus of $72.4 million. Ceragon saw strong bookings in North America, India, Europe, Latin America, and APAC.

Operating income loss was $(0.3) million versus $0.5 million last year.

Due to component shortages and higher shipping costs, the gross margin contracted 160 bps to 30.3%.

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.03) missed the consensus loss of $(0.02).

The company held $23.6 million in cash and equivalents and used $(3.2) million in operating cash flow.

: Ceragon Networks reaffirmed FY22 revenue guidance of $300 million - $315 million versus the consensus of $305.6 million. Ceragon Networks reiterated FY23 revenue guidance of $325 million - $345 million versus the consensus of $333 million.

reiterated FY23 revenue guidance of $325 million - $345 million versus the consensus of $333 million. Price Action: CRNT shares closed lower by 0.76% at $2.60 on Friday.

