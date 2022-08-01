PerkinElmer: Q2 Earnings Insights

PerkinElmer PKI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:12 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PerkinElmer beat estimated earnings by 14.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.32 versus an estimate of $2.02.
Revenue was up $2.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 2.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PerkinElmer's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.08
|2.20
|1.71
|2.41
|EPS Actual
|2.41
|2.56
|2.31
|2.83
|Revenue Estimate
|1.18B
|1.29B
|1.04B
|1.12B
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.36B
|1.17B
|1.23B
To track all earnings releases for PerkinElmer visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
