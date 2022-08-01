Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97.

Revenue was up $17.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 0.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Affiliated Managers Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 4.34 5.81 3.91 3.83 EPS Actual 4.65 6.10 4 4.03 Revenue Estimate 661.17M 626.06M 587.99M 566.26M Revenue Actual 607.30M 691.80M 575.20M 586.30M

To track all earnings releases for Affiliated Managers Group visit their earnings calendar here.

