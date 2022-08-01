Affiliated Managers Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Affiliated Managers Group AMG reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Affiliated Managers Group beat estimated earnings by 1.51%, reporting an EPS of $4.03 versus an estimate of $3.97.
Revenue was up $17.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 0.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Affiliated Managers Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.34
|5.81
|3.91
|3.83
|EPS Actual
|4.65
|6.10
|4
|4.03
|Revenue Estimate
|661.17M
|626.06M
|587.99M
|566.26M
|Revenue Actual
|607.30M
|691.80M
|575.20M
|586.30M
To track all earnings releases for Affiliated Managers Group visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.