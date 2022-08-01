CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

CNA Financial CNA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNA Financial missed estimated earnings by 12.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was down $103.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNA Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.01
|0.66
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|0.97
|0.87
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|3.02B
|2.50B
|2.06B
|2.06B
|Revenue Actual
|2.88B
|3.05B
|2.96B
|3.03B
To track all earnings releases for CNA Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews