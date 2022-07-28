Recap: First Solar Q2 Earnings

First Solar FSLR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Solar beat estimated earnings by 126.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was down $8.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.42 1.06 0.59 0.64 EPS Actual -0.41 1.23 0.42 0.77 Revenue Estimate 592.68M 917.69M 684.96M 617.22M Revenue Actual 367.04M 907.32M 583.50M 629.18M

To track all earnings releases for First Solar visit their earnings calendar here.

