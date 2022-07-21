Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.95
|1.09
|1.1
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.05
|1.1
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|108.01M
|105.87M
|106.61M
|111.45M
|Revenue Actual
|101.45M
|105.27M
|106.60M
|108.05M
To track all earnings releases for Sandy Spring Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
