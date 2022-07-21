Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.26%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was down $2.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.24% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.95 1.09 1.1 1.20 EPS Actual 0.99 1.05 1.1 1.16 Revenue Estimate 108.01M 105.87M 106.61M 111.45M Revenue Actual 101.45M 105.27M 106.60M 108.05M

To track all earnings releases for Sandy Spring Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

