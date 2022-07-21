Nucor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nucor NUE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Nucor beat estimated earnings by 15.26%, reporting an EPS of $9.67 versus an estimate of $8.39.
Revenue was up $3.00 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nucor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|7.29
|7.89
|7.19
|4.74
|EPS Actual
|7.67
|7.97
|7.28
|5.15
|Revenue Estimate
|10.48B
|10.55B
|10.15B
|8.31B
|Revenue Actual
|10.49B
|10.36B
|10.31B
|8.79B
