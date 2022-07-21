Nucor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Nucor NUE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nucor beat estimated earnings by 15.26%, reporting an EPS of $9.67 versus an estimate of $8.39.

Revenue was up $3.00 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 8.28% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nucor's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 7.29 7.89 7.19 4.74 EPS Actual 7.67 7.97 7.28 5.15 Revenue Estimate 10.48B 10.55B 10.15B 8.31B Revenue Actual 10.49B 10.36B 10.31B 8.79B

To track all earnings releases for Nucor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.