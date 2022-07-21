Tractor Supply: Q2 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM.
Earnings
Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 0.28%, reporting an EPS of $3.53 versus an estimate of $3.52.
Revenue was up $301.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 5.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tractor Supply's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.41
|1.83
|1.65
|2.92
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.93
|1.95
|3.19
|Revenue Estimate
|2.92B
|3.24B
|2.85B
|3.44B
|Revenue Actual
|3.02B
|3.32B
|3.02B
|3.60B
