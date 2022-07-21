Interpublic Group of Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Interpublic Gr of Cos beat estimated earnings by 8.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $466.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.81
|0.49
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.82
|0.63
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|2.17B
|2.51B
|2.17B
|2.08B
|Revenue Actual
|2.23B
|2.55B
|2.26B
|2.27B
To track all earnings releases for Interpublic Gr of Cos visit their earnings calendar here.
