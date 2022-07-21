Recap: Iqvia Holdings Q2 Earnings

IQVIA Hldgs IQV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
IQVIA Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.09%, reporting an EPS of $2.44 versus an estimate of $2.39.
Revenue was up $103.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.36% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IQVIA Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.42
|2.43
|2.12
|2.07
|EPS Actual
|2.47
|2.55
|2.17
|2.13
|Revenue Estimate
|3.55B
|3.59B
|3.35B
|3.27B
|Revenue Actual
|3.57B
|3.64B
|3.39B
|3.44B
