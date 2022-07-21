AAR: Q4 Earnings Insights

AAR AIR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AAR beat estimated earnings by 7.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.49% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AAR's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.54 0.48 0.45 EPS Actual 0.63 0.53 0.52 0.47 Revenue Estimate 432.50M 449.75M 438.39M 421.74M Revenue Actual 452.20M 436.60M 455.10M 437.60M

