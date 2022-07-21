AAR: Q4 Earnings Insights

AAR AIR reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
AAR beat estimated earnings by 7.46%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $38.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AAR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.54
|0.48
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.53
|0.52
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|432.50M
|449.75M
|438.39M
|421.74M
|Revenue Actual
|452.20M
|436.60M
|455.10M
|437.60M
