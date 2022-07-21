Recap: AutoNation Q2 Earnings

AutoNation AN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
AutoNation beat estimated earnings by 6.93%, reporting an EPS of $6.48 versus an estimate of $6.06.
Revenue was down $109.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 4.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AutoNation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.25
|4.96
|4.20
|2.58
|EPS Actual
|5.78
|5.76
|5.12
|4.83
|Revenue Estimate
|6.48B
|6.37B
|6.31B
|6.02B
|Revenue Actual
|6.75B
|6.58B
|6.38B
|6.98B
