Recap: AutoNation Q2 Earnings

AutoNation AN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AutoNation beat estimated earnings by 6.93%, reporting an EPS of $6.48 versus an estimate of $6.06.

Revenue was down $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 4.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AutoNation's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 5.25 4.96 4.20 2.58 EPS Actual 5.78 5.76 5.12 4.83 Revenue Estimate 6.48B 6.37B 6.31B 6.02B Revenue Actual 6.75B 6.58B 6.38B 6.98B

To track all earnings releases for AutoNation visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.