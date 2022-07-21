Sonoco Products: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sonoco Products SON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Sonoco Products beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $530.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 5.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sonoco Products's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.72
|0.89
|0.90
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.85
|0.90
|0.91
|0.84
|Revenue Estimate
|1.74B
|1.41B
|1.38B
|1.30B
|Revenue Actual
|1.77B
|1.44B
|1.42B
|1.38B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Sonoco Products management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.2 and $6.3 per share.
