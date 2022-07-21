ABB: Q2 Earnings Insights

ABB ABB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 01:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ABB missed estimated earnings by 35.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was down $198.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ABB's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.40
|0.38
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.31
|0.33
|0.33
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|7.09B
|7.31B
|7.36B
|7.02B
|Revenue Actual
|6.96B
|7.57B
|7.03B
|7.45B
