Dover: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dover DOV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dover beat estimated earnings by 2.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $2.08.
Revenue was up $127.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dover's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.83
|1.67
|1.86
|1.83
|EPS Actual
|1.90
|1.78
|1.98
|2.06
|Revenue Estimate
|2.03B
|1.92B
|2.01B
|1.89B
|Revenue Actual
|2.05B
|1.99B
|2.02B
|2.03B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Dover management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $8.45 and $8.65 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Dover visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.