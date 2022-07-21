Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q2 Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes TPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tri Pointe Homes beat estimated earnings by 10.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was down $10.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|1.25
|0.89
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.33
|1.17
|1
|Revenue Estimate
|663.65M
|1.19B
|946.97M
|995.88M
|Revenue Actual
|727.49M
|1.21B
|1.03B
|1.01B
To track all earnings releases for Tri Pointe Homes visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.