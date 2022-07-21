Recap: Tri Pointe Homes Q2 Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes TPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tri Pointe Homes beat estimated earnings by 10.83%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was down $10.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 5.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tri Pointe Homes's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 1.25 0.89 0.83 EPS Actual 0.81 1.33 1.17 1 Revenue Estimate 663.65M 1.19B 946.97M 995.88M Revenue Actual 727.49M 1.21B 1.03B 1.01B

