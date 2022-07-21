Texas Capital Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Texas Capital Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 20.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $4.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.92
|1.10
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|1.19
|0.94
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|213.99M
|215.33M
|224.63M
|239.45M
|Revenue Actual
|203.83M
|225.49M
|215.31M
|227.10M
To track all earnings releases for Texas Capital Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.