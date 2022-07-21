Texas Capital Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 20.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.74.

Revenue was up $4.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 5.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.92 1.10 1.21 EPS Actual 0.69 1.19 0.94 1.31 Revenue Estimate 213.99M 215.33M 224.63M 239.45M Revenue Actual 203.83M 225.49M 215.31M 227.10M

