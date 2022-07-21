Dow: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dow DOW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dow beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $2.16.
Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.05
|2.05
|2.55
|2.30
|EPS Actual
|2.34
|2.15
|2.75
|2.72
|Revenue Estimate
|14.48B
|14.31B
|14.25B
|13.02B
|Revenue Actual
|15.26B
|14.36B
|14.84B
|13.88B
To track all earnings releases for Dow visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews