Dow: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dow DOW reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dow beat estimated earnings by 6.94%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $2.16.

Revenue was up $1.78 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 1.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dow's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 2.05 2.05 2.55 2.30 EPS Actual 2.34 2.15 2.75 2.72 Revenue Estimate 14.48B 14.31B 14.25B 13.02B Revenue Actual 15.26B 14.36B 14.84B 13.88B

