Why Direct Digital Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc's DRCT supply-side advertising platform, Colossus SSP, clocked 540% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 of 2022.
- This uptick comes on the heels of Y/Y revenue growing by 330% between 2020 - 2021 and a triple-digit increase the previous year, with the platform's revenue rising by 235% between 2019 - 2020.
- The company attributed the growth to its commitment to normalizing diversity in programmatic advertising delivering multicultural and general market audiences at scale.
- In addition, it points to several brands living up to their promises to support under-represented communities in their media buys.
- The number of brands and media agencies tapping into Colossus SSP's inclusive audience approach rose by 87% comparing Q1 2021 to Q1 2022.
- Price Action: DRCT shares traded higher by 89.02% at $2.77 on the last check Wednesday.
