Why Direct Digital Shares Are Skyrocketing Today

by

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc's DRCT supply-side advertising platform, Colossus SSP, clocked 540% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 of 2022.

supply-side advertising platform, Colossus SSP, clocked 540% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 of 2022. This uptick comes on the heels of Y/Y revenue growing by 330% between 2020 - 2021 and a triple-digit increase the previous year, with the platform's revenue rising by 235% between 2019 - 2020.

The company attributed the growth to its commitment to normalizing diversity in programmatic advertising delivering multicultural and general market audiences at scale.

In addition, it points to several brands living up to their promises to support under-represented communities in their media buys.

The number of brands and media agencies tapping into Colossus SSP's inclusive audience approach rose by 87% comparing Q1 2021 to Q1 2022.

Price Action: DRCT shares traded higher by 89.02% at $2.77 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.