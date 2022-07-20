Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Insights

Badger Meter BMI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $14.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.47
|0.50
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.59
|0.54
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|132.52M
|127.70M
|126.47M
|118.35M
|Revenue Actual
|132.40M
|135.75M
|128.74M
|122.87M
