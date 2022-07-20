Badger Meter: Q2 Earnings Insights

Badger Meter BMI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Badger Meter beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $14.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Badger Meter's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.47 0.50 0.46 EPS Actual 0.49 0.59 0.54 0.48 Revenue Estimate 132.52M 127.70M 126.47M 118.35M Revenue Actual 132.40M 135.75M 128.74M 122.87M

To track all earnings releases for Badger Meter visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.