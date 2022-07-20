Recap: Lithia Motors Q2 Earnings

Lithia Motors LAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lithia Motors beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $12.18 versus an estimate of $12.06.

Revenue was up $1.23 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.88 which was followed by a 4.2% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lithia Motors's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 10.08 10.14 9.28 5.85 EPS Actual 11.96 11.39 11.21 11.12 Revenue Estimate 6.26B 6.15B 5.80B 4.99B Revenue Actual 6.71B 6.31B 6.17B 6.01B

