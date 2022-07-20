Recap: Lithia Motors Q2 Earnings

Lithia Motors LAD reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Lithia Motors beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $12.18 versus an estimate of $12.06.
Revenue was up $1.23 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.88 which was followed by a 4.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lithia Motors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|10.08
|10.14
|9.28
|5.85
|EPS Actual
|11.96
|11.39
|11.21
|11.12
|Revenue Estimate
|6.26B
|6.15B
|5.80B
|4.99B
|Revenue Actual
|6.71B
|6.31B
|6.17B
|6.01B
