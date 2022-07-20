Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q2 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories ABT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Abbott Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 27.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.12.

Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Abbott Laboratories's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.21 0.94 1.02 EPS Actual 1.73 1.32 1.40 1.17 Revenue Estimate 11.02B 10.71B 9.54B 9.69B Revenue Actual 11.89B 11.47B 10.93B 10.22B

