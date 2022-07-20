Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q2 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories ABT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Abbott Laboratories beat estimated earnings by 27.68%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was up $1.03 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Abbott Laboratories's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.21
|0.94
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.32
|1.40
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|11.02B
|10.71B
|9.54B
|9.69B
|Revenue Actual
|11.89B
|11.47B
|10.93B
|10.22B
To track all earnings releases for Abbott Laboratories visit their earnings calendar here.
