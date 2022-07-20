Recap: Healthcare Services Group Q2 Earnings

Healthcare Services Group HCSG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Healthcare Services Group missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12.
Revenue was up $26.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Healthcare Services Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.13
|0.26
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.03
|0.13
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|424.77M
|417.02M
|410.21M
|407.46M
|Revenue Actual
|426.81M
|420.45M
|415.59M
|398.17M
