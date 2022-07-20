Recap: Healthcare Services Group Q2 Earnings

Healthcare Services Group HCSG reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Healthcare Services Group missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.12.

Revenue was up $26.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 0.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Healthcare Services Group's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.13 0.26 0.30 EPS Actual 0.15 0.03 0.13 0.13 Revenue Estimate 424.77M 417.02M 410.21M 407.46M Revenue Actual 426.81M 420.45M 415.59M 398.17M

