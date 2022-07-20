Comerica: Q2 Earnings Insights

Comerica CMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Comerica beat estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.78.
Revenue was up $80.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comerica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.58
|1.64
|1.59
|EPS Actual
|1.37
|1.66
|1.90
|2.32
|Revenue Estimate
|724.81M
|734.00M
|733.77M
|724.55M
|Revenue Actual
|700.00M
|750.00M
|755.00M
|749.00M
