Comerica: Q2 Earnings Insights

Comerica CMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Comerica beat estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.78.

Revenue was up $80.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comerica's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.58 1.64 1.59 EPS Actual 1.37 1.66 1.90 2.32 Revenue Estimate 724.81M 734.00M 733.77M 724.55M Revenue Actual 700.00M 750.00M 755.00M 749.00M

