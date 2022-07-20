Recap: Elevance Health Q2 Earnings

Elevance Health ELV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elevance Health beat estimated earnings by 3.88%, reporting an EPS of $8.04 versus an estimate of $7.74.

Revenue was up $5.20 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 1.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elevance Health's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 7.81 5.11 6.39 6.33 EPS Actual 8.25 5.14 6.79 7.03 Revenue Estimate 37.42B 36.51B 35.30B 33.21B Revenue Actual 37.89B 36.02B 35.55B 33.28B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.