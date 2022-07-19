$1000 Invested In Thomson Reuters 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Thomson Reuters TRI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.05%. Currently, Thomson Reuters has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion.

Buying $1000 In TRI: If an investor had bought $1000 of TRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,107.01 today based on a price of $106.56 for TRI at the time of writing.

Thomson Reuters's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

