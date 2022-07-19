ManpowerGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights

ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $2.34.
Revenue was down $203.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.47
|1.8
|1.90
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|2.2
|1.93
|2.02
|Revenue Estimate
|4.67B
|4.77B
|5.53B
|5.15B
|Revenue Actual
|5.14B
|5.38B
|5.14B
|5.28B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ManpowerGroup management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $2.19 and $2.27 per share.
