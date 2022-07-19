ManpowerGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights

ManpowerGroup MAN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ManpowerGroup missed estimated earnings by 0.43%, reporting an EPS of $2.33 versus an estimate of $2.34.

Revenue was down $203.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ManpowerGroup's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.47 1.8 1.90 1.41 EPS Actual 1.88 2.2 1.93 2.02 Revenue Estimate 4.67B 4.77B 5.53B 5.15B Revenue Actual 5.14B 5.38B 5.14B 5.28B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ManpowerGroup management provided guidance for Q3 2022, expecting earnings between $2.19 and $2.27 per share.

To track all earnings releases for ManpowerGroup visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.