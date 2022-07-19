Recap: Ally Financial Q2 Earnings

Ally Financial ALLY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ally Financial missed estimated earnings by 5.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.76 versus an estimate of $1.86.
Revenue was up $77.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ally Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.95
|1.95
|1.95
|1.46
|EPS Actual
|2.03
|2.02
|2.16
|2.33
|Revenue Estimate
|2.13B
|2.05B
|2.02B
|1.87B
|Revenue Actual
|2.21B
|2.20B
|2.11B
|2.15B
To track all earnings releases for Ally Financial visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews