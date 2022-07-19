Recap: Cambridge Q2 Earnings

Cambridge CATC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cambridge beat estimated earnings by 1.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.9 versus an estimate of $1.88.

Revenue was up $2.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cambridge's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.81 1.96 1.83 1.80 EPS Actual 1.89 1.92 1.97 1.98 Revenue Estimate 42.85M 44.25M 43.38M 41.85M Revenue Actual 43.22M 43.23M 43.54M 43.29M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.