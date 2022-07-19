Recap: Novartis Q2 Earnings

Novartis NVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Novartis beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.52.
Revenue was down $175.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novartis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|1.42
|1.65
|1.52
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|1.40
|1.71
|1.66
|Revenue Estimate
|12.73B
|13.30B
|13.03B
|12.51B
|Revenue Actual
|12.53B
|13.23B
|13.03B
|12.96B
