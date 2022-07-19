Recap: Novartis Q2 Earnings

Novartis NVS reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Novartis beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.52.

Revenue was down $175.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Novartis's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.44 1.42 1.65 1.52 EPS Actual 1.46 1.40 1.71 1.66 Revenue Estimate 12.73B 13.30B 13.03B 12.51B Revenue Actual 12.53B 13.23B 13.03B 12.96B

