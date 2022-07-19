Recap: Truist Financial Q2 Earnings

Truist Financial TFC reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 05:45 AM.
Earnings
Truist Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.17.
Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Truist Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.25
|1.21
|1.17
|EPS Actual
|1.23
|1.38
|1.42
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|5.48B
|5.58B
|5.53B
|5.47B
|Revenue Actual
|5.33B
|5.57B
|5.60B
|5.65B
