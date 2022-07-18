Charles Schwab: Q2 Earnings Insights

Charles Schwab SCHW reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 08:45 AM.
Earnings
Charles Schwab beat estimated earnings by 5.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $566.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 2.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Charles Schwab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.87
|0.81
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.86
|0.84
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|4.83B
|4.77B
|4.52B
|4.46B
|Revenue Actual
|4.67B
|4.71B
|4.57B
|4.53B
To track all earnings releases for Charles Schwab visit their earnings calendar here.
