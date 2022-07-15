Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Old Dominion Freight Line Stock In The Last 20 Years

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 22.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.48%. Currently, Old Dominion Freight Line has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In ODFL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ODFL stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $209,953.24 today based on a price of $255.31 for ODFL at the time of writing.

Old Dominion Freight Line's Performance Over Last 20 Years

