$100 Invested In NetEase 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

NetEase NTES has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 33.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.52%. Currently, NetEase has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion.

Buying $100 In NTES: If an investor had bought $100 of NTES stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $108,452.83 today based on a price of $86.21 for NTES at the time of writing.

NetEase's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

