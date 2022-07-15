$100 Invested In Northrop Grumman 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Northrop Grumman NOC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.58%. Currently, Northrop Grumman has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion.

Buying $100 In NOC: If an investor had bought $100 of NOC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $705.94 today based on a price of $459.56 for NOC at the time of writing.

Northrop Grumman's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.